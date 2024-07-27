Nigeria Breeze Restaurant 925 E Plaza Blvd
Food
Soups
- Goat Meat Pepper Soup
Nigerian spicy soup made with goat meat cutlets or chunks. Home-made family recipe with herbal spices and other nourishing ingredients$25.00
- Chicken Pepper Soup
Nigerian spicy soup made with chicken chunks, a homemade family recipe with herbal and other nourishing ingredients$20.00
- Cow Leg Soup
Nigerian spicy soup made with cow legs (bokoto) cutlets or chunks, pepper soup spice, and other nourishing ingredients$20.00
- Fish Pepper Soup
Nigeria spicy soup cooked with catfish or tilapia fish or whitening fish and homemade family recipe and nourishing ingredients$20.00
- Assorted Goat Meat Pepper Soup
Nigerian spicy soup made with assorted goat, and homemade ingredients$20.00
Main Combo Dishes
- Jollof Rice Combo
Steamed rice in fried tomato sauce served with fried plantain, coleslaw and choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
- Fried Rice Combo
Steamed fried rice with mixed vegetables, served with fried plantain, coleslaw, and a choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
- Ewa Aganyi
Beans with special fried sauce. Cooked honey beans with sauce served with fried plantain and choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
- White Rice Combo
Steamed rice served with fried spicy red sauce, fried plantain, and choice of meat. (Cow beef) fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
- Asaro (Yam Porridge)
Mashed African yam steamed in red sauce served with a choice of meat. (Cow beef) fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
- Steamed White Rice with Ayamase Sauce(Signature Sauce)
Steamed rice served with a special signature sauce made with green bell peppers, onions, and African spices with assorted meat and fried plantain$30.00
- Fried African Yam with Spicy Sauce(Dundun)
Fried yam served with special spicy sauce with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, or chicken$30.00
Side Dishes
Nigerian Stew
- Gbegiri Ati Ewedu
Buka stew, purred beans soup served with steamed blended jute leaves, assorted meat in special tomato soup with choice of meat and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
- Efo Riro Stew
Savory special stew made with spinach, onions, red bell pepper, and tomatoes served with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, chicken, or beef and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
- Ogbono Stew
Ogbonna seeds blended with red bell pepper and onions garnished with spinach served with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, chicken, and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
- Ila Alasepo
Stewed okra. Stewed okra soup with choice of meat, fish, or chicken and choice of swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
- Egusi Stew
Pumpkin seeds (melon) blended with red bell pepper and onions garnished with spinach, served with a choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
Groceries
Drinks
- Malta Guinness$4.00
- Vita Malt$3.50
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Canned Soda$2.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Bottled Soda$3.00
- Beer$5.00
- Small Orijin Bitters$10.00
- Big Orijin Bitters$35.00
- Red Bull$4.50
- Pineapple ginger$4.00
- Fanta Bottle$4.00
- Hennessey small$150.00
- Casamigo$100.00
- Patron Big$150.00
- Moet Champagne$100.00
- Shots$5.00
- Wine$12.00
- Magarita$12.00
- Jack Daniels$90.00
- Palm wine$10.00
- Arizona$3.00
Catering
- Jellof Rice$50.00
- Fried Rice$60.00
- White Rice$40.00
- Yam Porridge$100.00
- Efo Riro$80.00
- Egusi$90.00
- Ayamase Sauce$150.00
- Suya$150.00
- Half & Half (Full Tray)$220.00
- Chicken$100.00
- Fish$120.00
- Cow Beef$120.00
- Goat Meat$170.00
- Fish Pepper Soup$150.00
- Chicken Pepper Soup$120.00
- Cow Leg Pepper Soup$120.00
- Intestines Pepper Soup$120.00