Soups
- Goat Meat Pepper Soup$25.00
Nigerian spicy soup made with goat meat cutlets or chunks. Home-made family recipe with herbal spices and other nourishing ingredients
- Chicken Pepper Soup$20.00
Nigerian spicy soup made with chicken chunks, a homemade family recipe with herbal and other nourishing ingredients
- Cow Leg Soup$20.00
Nigerian spicy soup made with cow legs (bokoto) cutlets or chunks, pepper soup spice, and other nourishing ingredients
- Fish Pepper Soup$20.00
Nigeria spicy soup cooked with catfish or tilapia fish or whitening fish and homemade family recipe and nourishing ingredients
- Assorted Goat Meat Pepper Soup$20.00
Nigerian spicy soup made with assorted goat, and homemade ingredients
Main Combo Dishes
- Jollof Rice Combo$25.00
Steamed rice in fried tomato sauce served with fried plantain, coleslaw and choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)
- Fried Rice Combo$25.00
Steamed fried rice with mixed vegetables, served with fried plantain, coleslaw, and a choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)
- Ewa Aganyi$25.00
Beans with special fried sauce. Cooked honey beans with sauce served with fried plantain and choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)
- White Rice Combo$25.00
Steamed rice served with fried spicy red sauce, fried plantain, and choice of meat. (Cow beef) fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)
- Asaro (Yam Porridge)$25.00
Mashed African yam steamed in red sauce served with a choice of meat. (Cow beef) fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)
- Steamed White Rice with Ayamase Sauce(Signature Sauce)$30.00
Steamed rice served with a special signature sauce made with green bell peppers, onions, and African spices with assorted meat and fried plantain
- Fried African Yam with Spicy Sauce(Dundun)$30.00
Fried yam served with special spicy sauce with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, or chicken
Side Dishes
Nigerian Stew
- Gbegiri Ati Ewedu$25.00
Buka stew, purred beans soup served with steamed blended jute leaves, assorted meat in special tomato soup with choice of meat and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)
- Efo Riro Stew$25.00
Savory special stew made with spinach, onions, red bell pepper, and tomatoes served with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, chicken, or beef and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)
- Ogbono Stew$25.00
Ogbonna seeds blended with red bell pepper and onions garnished with spinach served with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, chicken, and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)
- Ila Alasepo$25.00
Stewed okra. Stewed okra soup with choice of meat, fish, or chicken and choice of swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)
- Egusi Stew$25.00
Pumpkin seeds (melon) blended with red bell pepper and onions garnished with spinach, served with a choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)
Catering
- Jellof Rice$50.00+
- Fried Rice$60.00+
- White Rice$40.00+
- Yam Porridge$100.00+
- Efo Riro$80.00+
- Egusi$90.00+
- Ayamase Sauce$150.00+
- Suya$150.00+
- Half & Half (Full Tray)$220.00
- Chicken$100.00+
- Fish$120.00+
- Cow Beef$120.00+
- Goat Meat$170.00+
- Fish Pepper Soup$150.00+
- Chicken Pepper Soup$120.00+
- Cow Leg Pepper Soup$120.00+
- Intestines Pepper Soup$120.00+