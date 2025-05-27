Buka stew, purred beans soup served with steamed blended jute leaves, assorted meat in special tomato soup with choice of meat and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)

Extra Protein choice Goat + $10.00 Cow beef + $5.00 Chicken + $5.00 Fish + $5.00 Turkey + $5.00 Ponmo + $5.00 Side Choice Please select up to 1 Eba Fufu Amala Poundp Goat Goat Protein + $2.00