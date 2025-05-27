Nigeria Breeze Restaurant 925 E Plaza Blvd
Drinks
Beer
Fountain Drinks
Catering
Jellof Rice$50.00
Fried Rice$60.00
White Rice$40.00
Yam Porridge$100.00
Efo Riro Only$90.00
Egusi Only$90.00
Ayamase Sauce$150.00
Suya$150.00
Puff- Puff$60.00
Chicken with Red Sauce$120.00
Fish with Red Sauce$120.00
Cow Beef with Red Sauce$120.00
Goat Meat with Red Sauce$170.00
Fish Pepper Soup$150.00
Chicken Pepper Soup$120.00
Cow Leg Pepper Soup$120.00
Intestines Pepper Soup$120.00
Plantain$50.00
Gizdodo$150.00
Okra$150.00
Turkey with Red Sauce$120.00
Goat meat Pepper soup$200.00
Efo-riro stew with Protein choice of Either (Fish, Chicken, Beef, Or Turkey)$160.00
Egusi stew with Protein choice of Either (Fish, Chicken, Beef, or Turkey)$180.00
Efo riro with Goat Meat$190.00
Egusi with Goat Meat$220.00
Groceries
Fufu$8.00
Plantain chips$2.50
Indomie box$40.00
sardines$2.50
palm oil$15.00
golden morn 900g$30.00
Peak Powder Milk 2500g$50.00
Peak Powder (med)$28.00
peak powder small$15.00
Ijebu garri$15.00
Indomie each$2.50
Bread$12.00
Golden morn 600$20.00
Liquid peak milk$2.50
Milo 800g$20.00
short bread$5.00
Plantain Fufu Big$35.00
Ola Ola 10lbs$35.00
Milo 1.5kg$25.00
Golden Morn Small$10.00
Ogi (Akamu)$6.00
Maggie$8.00
Tom tom$10.00
liquid peak (380ml)$5.00
Soups
Goat Meat Pepper Soup
Nigerian spicy soup made with goat meat cutlets or chunks. Home-made family recipe with herbal spices and other nourishing ingredients$25.00
Chicken Pepper Soup
Nigerian spicy soup made with chicken chunks, a homemade family recipe with herbal and other nourishing ingredients$20.00
Cow Leg Soup
Nigerian spicy soup made with cow legs (bokoto) cutlets or chunks, pepper soup spice, and other nourishing ingredients$20.00
Fish Pepper Soup
Nigeria spicy soup cooked with catfish or tilapia fish or whitening fish and homemade family recipe and nourishing ingredients$25.00
Assorted Goat Meat Pepper Soup
Nigerian spicy soup made with assorted goat, and homemade ingredients$20.00
Breeze Stews
Gbegiri Ati Ewedu
Buka stew, purred beans soup served with steamed blended jute leaves, assorted meat in special tomato soup with choice of meat and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
Efo Riro Stew
Savory special stew made with spinach, onions, red bell pepper, and tomatoes served with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, chicken, or beef and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
Ogbono Stew
Ogbonna seeds blended with red bell pepper and onions garnished with spinach served with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, chicken, and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
Ila Alasepo
Stewed okra. Stewed okra soup with choice of meat, fish, or chicken and choice of swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
Egusi Stew
Pumpkin seeds (melon) blended with red bell pepper and onions garnished with spinach, served with a choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
Red sauce$25.00
Breeze Goat Stews
Gbegiri Ati Ewedu Goat
Buka stew, purred beans soup served with steamed blended jute leaves, assorted meat in special tomato soup with choice of meat and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$27.00
Efo Riro Stew Goat
Savory special stew made with spinach, onions, red bell pepper, and tomatoes served with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, chicken, or beef and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$27.00
Ogbono Stew Goat
Ogbonna seeds blended with red bell pepper and onions garnished with spinach served with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, chicken, and swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$27.00
Ila Alasepo Goat
Stewed okra. Stewed okra soup with choice of meat, fish, or chicken and choice of swallow. Goat meat (extra $2)$27.00
Egusi Stew Goat
Pumpkin seeds (melon) blended with red bell pepper and onions garnished with spinach, served with a choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$27.00
Red sauce Goat$27.00
Breeze Combo Dishes
Jollof Rice Combo
Steamed rice in fried tomato sauce served with fried plantain, and choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat$25.00
Fried Rice Combo
Steamed fried rice with mixed vegetables, and shrimp. Served with fried plantain, and a choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
Ewa Aganyi
Beans with special fried sauce. Cooked honey beans with sauce served with fried plantain and choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
White Rice Combo
Steamed rice served with fried spicy red sauce, fried plantain, and choice of meat. (Cow beef) fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
Asaro (Yam Porridge)
Mashed African yam steamed in red sauce served with a choice of meat. (Cow beef) fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$25.00
Steamed White Rice with Ayamase Sauce(Signature Sauce)
Steamed rice served with a special signature sauce made with green bell peppers, onions, and African spices with assorted meat and fried plantain$30.00
Fried African Yam with Spicy Sauce(Dundun)
Fried yam served with special spicy sauce with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, or chicken$30.00
Fried Plantain$25.00
White Rice with Efo riro stew$30.00
Goat Combo Dishes
Jollof Rice Combo Goat
Steamed rice in fried tomato sauce served with fried plantain, and choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$27.00
Fried Rice Combo Goat
Steamed fried rice with mixed vegetables, and shrimp. Served with fried plantain, and a choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$27.00
Ewa Aganyi Goat
Beans with special fried sauce. Cooked honey beans with sauce served with fried plantain and choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$27.00
White Rice Combo Goat
Steamed rice served with fried spicy red sauce, fried plantain, and choice of meat. (Cow beef) fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$27.00
Asaro (Yam Porridge) Goat
Mashed African yam steamed in red sauce served with a choice of meat. (Cow beef) fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$27.00
Steamed White Rice with Ayamase Sauce(Signature Sauce)
Steamed rice served with a special signature sauce made with green bell peppers, onions, and African spices with assorted meat and fried plantain$30.00
Fried African Yam with Spicy Sauce(Dundun) Goat
Fried yam served with special spicy sauce with a choice of meat (cow beef) fish, or chicken$32.00
Fried Plantain Goat$27.00
White Rice with Efo riro stew Goat$32.00
Mini Combo Dishes
Jollof Rice Mini Combo
Steamed rice in fried tomato sauce served with fried plantain, and choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$16.99
Fried Rice Mini Combo
Steamed fried rice with mixed vegetables, and shrimp. Served with fried plantain, and a choice of meat (cow beef), fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$16.99
White Rice Mini Combo
Steamed rice served with fried spicy red sauce, fried plantain, and choice of meat. (Cow beef) fish, chicken, or goat meat (extra $2)$16.99
Side Dishes
Jollof Rice only (No Protein)$10.00
Okele Swallow$4.00
Steamed Rice Only (No Protein)$8.00
Fried Rice$12.00
Moinmoin (Steamed Beans Pudding)
Black eyed peas blended with habanero, red-bell pepper with onions. Other ingredients includes fish, shrimp, eggs and grounded beef$6.00
Fried Plantain$10.00
Giz-Dodo$15.00
Suya Beef$15.00
Efo Riro Only (No Protein)$18.00
Egusi Only (No Protein)$20.00
Meat Pie$6.50
Goat meat only$10.00
Fish$5.00
Chicken$5.00
Beef$5.00
Turkey$5.00
Beans Only$10.00
Ayamase Only$22.00
