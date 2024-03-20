Welcome to Nigeria Breeze Restaurant
We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.
Where culinary excellence meets the rich flavors of Nigeria! Immerse yourself in a gastronomic journey that captures the essence of Nigerian cuisine, meticulously prepared to tantalize your taste buds and transport you to the heart of West Africa.
Reviews
Nigeria Breeze is the best African restaurant in the whole California. Very well package, affordable price, very yummy food........ I recommend it 💯
Not only was the young lady who helped me extremely sweet, their food is amazing! Very flavorful, and a good amount of spice. This was my first time trying Nigerian food so I have no frame of reference, but good food is good food!
The food was very delicious! I did not want to believe how spicy it was! But it was delicious the service was amazing and the cashier was nice enough to teach us about how to eat Fufu. Overall, amazing tasty food!
Foods at Nigeria Breeze Restaurant
JOLLOF RICE COMBO
Steamed rice in fried tomato sauce served with fried plantain and choice of meat ( cow beef). Fish, chicken, Goat meat is extra $2.
EGUSI STEW
Pumpkin seeds (melon) blended with red bell pepper and onions garnished with spinach, served with choice of meat (Cow beef) Fish, Chiken or Goat meat is extra $2
ASSORTED COW MEAT PEPPER SOUP
Nigerian spicy soup made with assorted cow meat, cow skin (Ponmo), Cow leg (Bokoto) and Homemade ingredients
Present
Easter Fiesta Faaji
JERRY ARABIAN WITH OTHER SIDE ATTRACTIONS.
Date: Saturday 30th of March 2024
Venue: Nigeria Breeze Restaurant
925 E plaza Blvd unit 106, National city CA 91910
Time: 6.00pm till late.
Please call
Maria : 303-261-2571 ( FOR YOUR TABLE RESERVATIONS )
Want to have a party, let's host it!
We, at Nigeria Breeze Restaurant, love to make your event a memorable one. We host parties, birthdays and all special events.
